Free certified medical assistant training starts July 11 in Llano

A free certified medical assistant training program in Llano will begin on July 11 thanks to a combined effort from Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and Central Texas College.

This free training, which is normally $2,850, is part of a larger effort to provide adequate and accessible training in the healthcare field to rural Texans in the counties surrounding Travis County. Classes will be held at 102 W. Dallas St. in Llano. All books, tuition, supplies, and pre-enrollment fees will be paid for by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area.

To qualify for the job training program, you must be at least 18 years old, eligible to work in the United States, and be unemployed or underemployed.

The funding for the program comes from the Rural Healthcare Initiative grant offered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Workforce Solutions RCA fought to acquire the grant and succeeded in gaining $2.2 million in funding for healthcare training in its service area.

“The health and welfare of the community as a whole are of the utmost importance,” said Chris Myers, the Workforce Solutions RCA contract specialist overseeing this program. ”Overall, this training meets so many areas that we want to focus on.”

Certified medical assistants are in high demand, according to Myers, which is why Workforce Solutions RCA chose to offer this particular training at no cost. The goal is to train 200 certified medical assistants over a four-year period in accordance with the funding they received from the Rural Healthcare Initiative. The program began in February 2021. Similar free courses have been offered in Burnet and Marble Falls.

Until this program, anyone living in Llano interested in becoming a certified medical assistant would have to drive to Fredericksburg, Austin, San Antonio, Killeen, Temple, or even farther for equivalent training.

The program focuses on the interpersonal skills necessary in a medical setting, anatomy and physiology, standard medical procedures, and the administrative work required in a medical office. Students will acquire 80 clinical hours during the training and receive a certificate upon completion.

“This is an exciting opportunity for those interested in a career in healthcare,” said Rahsaan Dawson, Central Texas College dean of Adult and Workforce Education. “We are grateful to partner with Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area to not only provide the training, but also provide a pathway to new employment opportunities.”

