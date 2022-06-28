SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

Granite Shoals City Council cancels June 28 meeting

17 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The June 28 regular meeting of the Granite Shoals City Council was canceled and rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 12, announced Mayor Will Skinner.

The cancellation was due to the absence of Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Garcia, a possible COVID-19 diagnosis for Skinner, and the potential absence of other councilors due to the upcoming July 4 holiday.

For a legitimate council meeting to take place, a quorum of four members must be present. With two members guaranteed to be absent, the decision was made to postpone the meeting.

The July 12 meeting will include the June 28 agenda with the discussion and possible action concerning the sale of a lot, the appointment of an airport committee liaison, and the discussion of Adopt a Park Program volunteer liability. An executive session concerning the contract of recently fired City Manager Jeff Looney also was to take place.

Granite Shoals City Council meetings typically are held at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. They can be attended by the public in person or livestreamed via Zoom on a link found on the meeting’s agenda.

