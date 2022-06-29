SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

NEW BIZ: Waggers and Swaggers in Marble Falls outfits trendy pets

19 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique in Marble Falls

Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique, 309 Main St. in Marble Falls, can make your pet a trendsetter with a wide selection of pet clothes, bandanas, collars, and more. Courtesy photo

A new business in Marble Falls is on a mission to transform pets into full-blown fashionistas. Opening July 5, Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique will offer pet clothes, accessories, toys, and treats.

The shop, 309 Main St., also will sell clothing for pet owners.

“My idea started with the compassion dogs bring to humans,” said owner Mindy Miller. “I wanted a store that allows individuals to spread the love back to their pet or someone they know who has a furbaby.”

While the shop’s products are mostly geared toward dogs, some cat items will be available.

Miller said she hopes to promote small businesses and pet shelters.

“I want to support products that are made in the USA,” she said. “I also plan to devote a portion of my proceeds to shelters around the area down the line.”

After it opens July 5, Waggers and Swaggers Pet Boutique hours will be 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit its website for more information.

