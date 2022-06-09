Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

NEW BIZ: Kingsland’s Thirsty Armadillo coffee shop has drive-through

30 mins ago | Dakota Morrissiey
The Thirsty Armadillo in Kingsland

Kateyln Stewart, 23, owner and operator of The Thirsty Armadillo in Kingsland, works the register as barista Kara Pipher brews an espresso behind her. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Getting your morning brew in Kingsland is now more convenient with the opening of drive-through coffee shop The Thirsty Armadillo, 4301 RR 1431. You can also walk in the compact cafe, which sells coffee in its many forms, health-conscious energizer options, and a selection of ice-cold refreshments.

“It’s really exciting being a young business owner,” said Katelyn Stewart, owner and operator of The Thirsty Armadillo, who is just 23 years old. 

The West Texas native moved to the Highland Lakes in 2021. 

On the menu with hot, iced, and blended coffees is a selection of all-natural “energizers” with organic ingredients and sweeteners as well as teas, lemonades, juices, and smoothies.

“I am so thankful for all the people that have come together in the community to try and help my business grow,” Stewart said.

The Thirsty Armadillo is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends. To place orders online, go to thethirstyarmadillo.square.site.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Dakota Morrissiey

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Dangerously hot weather continues into weekend, raising chances of illness

14 seconds ago | Daniel Clifton

PUC approves Marble Falls/Hamilton Creek Ranchettes water-rate agreement

57 mins ago | DailyTrib.com

BCISD eyes lower overall property tax rate

1 hour ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ten + fourteen =