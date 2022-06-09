NEW BIZ: Kingsland’s Thirsty Armadillo coffee shop has drive-through

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kateyln Stewart, 23, owner and operator of The Thirsty Armadillo in Kingsland, works the register as barista Kara Pipher brews an espresso behind her. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Getting your morning brew in Kingsland is now more convenient with the opening of drive-through coffee shop The Thirsty Armadillo, 4301 RR 1431. You can also walk in the compact cafe, which sells coffee in its many forms, health-conscious energizer options, and a selection of ice-cold refreshments.

“It’s really exciting being a young business owner,” said Katelyn Stewart, owner and operator of The Thirsty Armadillo, who is just 23 years old.

The West Texas native moved to the Highland Lakes in 2021.

On the menu with hot, iced, and blended coffees is a selection of all-natural “energizers” with organic ingredients and sweeteners as well as teas, lemonades, juices, and smoothies.

“I am so thankful for all the people that have come together in the community to try and help my business grow,” Stewart said.

The Thirsty Armadillo is open from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends. To place orders online, go to thethirstyarmadillo.square.site.

