Heat wave hits Highland Lakes

The Highland Lakes will swelter through a string of 100-plus-degree days, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory for Monday, June 6, in Central Texas. Temperatures are expected to reach 104 degrees. Early June highs are typically in the lower 90s.

Triple digits and dry conditions are also expected Tuesday (104), Wednesday (101), Thursday (101) and into the weekend.

Officials remind people to restrict outdoor activities to the morning or late evening. If you must be out in the afternoon heat, take regular breaks in an air-conditioned building or the shade. Also, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing while outside as well as a hat and sunscreen. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Check on friends and relatives, particularly older residents and those without adequate air conditioning. And make sure pets have plenty of water and shade if kept outside or bring them inside if possible.

