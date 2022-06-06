Highland Lakes fire crews battling Round Mountain blaze

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 75-acre wildfire in northern Blanco County was 40 percent contained as of 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, according to fire officials. Texas A&M Forest Service photo

Multiple fire crews from the Highland Lakes as well as Texas A&M Forest Service personnel are trying to contain the 75-acre Lincoln Smith Fire in northern Blanco County that started the afternoon of Sunday, June 5.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, the fire was 40 percent contained, according to the Forest Service. The cause has yet to be determined.

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network is accepting donations of water and sports drinks for first responders working the blaze as temperatures are expected to hit the triple-digits on Monday. Donations may be dropped off at the Crisis Network office, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls. It is in portable building No. 4.

The fire is located northeast of Round Mountain off of Lincoln Smith Road. It’s burning in rough terrain with ashe juniper and oak woodlands, according to the Forest Service.

Fire units from across the Highland Lakes responded to the blaze. The Forest Service deployed its Marble Falls-based strike team with bulldozers and air support. On Sunday, Travis County STAR Flight 2 dropped 33 buckets of water on the flames.

People are asked to stay clear of the area to allow fire units unencumbered access to roads.

