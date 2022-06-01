Support Community Press

MFISD’s Kara Gasaway named Spicewood Elementary principal

16 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Spicewood Elementary School Principal Kara Gasaway

Marble Falls Independent School District announced that Kara Gasaway is taking over as Spicewood Elementary School principal. Courtesy photo

Kara Gasaway was recently named principal of Spicewood Elementary School by Chris Allen, superintendent of Marble Falls Independent School District. She takes the reins from Susan Cox, who retired at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. 

Already a district employee, Gasaway will immediately transition to the Spicewood leadership role.

“I’m looking forward to this new adventure in my career,” she said in a media release from the school district. “Working with the students, staff and families at Spicewood Elementary will be so rewarding. Together, we can build upon the foundation that has been laid at Spicewood and continue to increase our positive impact on the lives of those in our community.”

Gasaway has been at MFISD for six years. Her latest role was as federal programs compliance coordinator. She also was a reading specialist as well as an assistant principal at Marble Falls High School and at the elementary level.

“Mrs. Gasaway checks every box on the list of attributes, experiences, and abilities the staff and parents identified as important for the next leader of Spicewood Elementary School,” Superintendent Allen stated in the media release. “In addition, her experience with other campuses and departments has given her the opportunity to prove her readiness for this position.”

