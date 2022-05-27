Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Faith student heads to national VFW Auxiliary art contest

10 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Art by Alayna Steel

Alayna Steel, a sophomore at Faith Academy of Marble Falls, drew this pencil sketch of a military veteran for the VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Art Contest. She won first place at the local, district, and state levels and is now entered in the national contest. Courtesy image

Faith Academy of Marble Falls sophomore Alayna Steel won first place in the District 14 VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Art Contest and will now compete on the national level. She is sponsored by Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 10376.  

“We are over the moon,” said Dan Cone, chairman of the Marble Falls VFW scholarship committee. “This is the first time that the Marble Falls VFW post and auxiliary has ever gotten someone to the national competition. That’s how good the work is.” 

Steel will receive her third scholarship check at the VFW state competition in Durant, Oklahoma, in mid-June. The national competition winners will be announced at the national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, in mid-July.

Scholarships are awarded from 28th place to first place on the national level, with dollar amounts ranging from $1,000 to the top prize of $30,000.

“We are certainly hoping she hits the jackpot,” Cone said. “That’s a nice scholarship.”

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , ,

You Might Like

BCISD seniors earn $588,000 in scholarships

1 day ago | Daniel Clifton

BCISD removes gender-specific language from dress code

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

Burnet High School names band director

2 days ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five + 9 =