Early voting underway for May 24 runoffs
Early voting in the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections is May 16-20. The winners earn a spot on the Nov. 8 mid-term election ballot.
Voters who cast a ballot in the March 1 primaries must vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primaries may cast a ballot in either party’s runoff.
BURNET COUNTY
Republican runoff races are:
- Texas attorney general — George P. Bush and Ken Paxton (incumbent)
- Commissioner of the General Land Office (open seat) — Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley
- Railroad commissioner — Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian (incumbent)
- State Senator District 24 (open seat) — Paul Reyes and Pete Flores
- State Representative District 19 (open seat) — Ellen Troxclair and Justin Berry
- Precinct 1 chair — Claire Nybro, Brandon Smith, and Pat Thomas
- Precinct 19 chair — Garrett Wood and Lenwood Nelson
Democratic runoff races are:
- Lieutenant governor — Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley
- Texas attorney general — Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski
- Commissioner of the General Land Office — Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez
- Comptroller of Public Accounts — Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega
EARLY VOTING SITES AND TIMES
Voters can cast ballots at either location.
- Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20
- County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20
LLANO COUNTY
Republican runoff races are:
- Texas attorney general — George P. Bush and Ken Paxton (incumbent)
- Commissioner of the General Land Office (open seat) — Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley
- Railroad commissioner — Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian (incumbent)
- State Senator District 24 (open seat) — Paul Reyes and Pete Flores
- Llano County Precinct 4 justice of the peace (open seat) — Lisa Simpson and William Koch
Democratic runoff races are:
- Lieutenant governor — Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley
- Texas attorney general — Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski
- Commissioner of the General Land Office — Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez
- Comptroller of Public Accounts — Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega
EARLY VOTING SITES AND TIMES
Voters can cast ballots at any location during early voting.
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20
- Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20
- Oak Ridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20
For more information on voting in Burnet County, call the Elections Office at 512-715-5288 or visit its website. Llano County voters may call the Elections Office at 325-247-5425 or visit its webpage. For voting and election information in the state of Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.