Early voting underway for May 24 runoffs

Early voting in the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections is May 16-20. The winners earn a spot on the Nov. 8 mid-term election ballot.

Voters who cast a ballot in the March 1 primaries must vote in the same party’s runoff. Those who did not vote in the primaries may cast a ballot in either party’s runoff.

BURNET COUNTY

Republican runoff races are:

Texas attorney general — George P. Bush and Ken Paxton (incumbent)

Commissioner of the General Land Office (open seat) — Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley

Railroad commissioner — Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian (incumbent)

State Senator District 24 (open seat) — Paul Reyes and Pete Flores

State Representative District 19 (open seat) — Ellen Troxclair and Justin Berry

Precinct 1 chair — Claire Nybro, Brandon Smith, and Pat Thomas

Precinct 19 chair — Garrett Wood and Lenwood Nelson

Democratic runoff races are:

Lieutenant governor — Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley

Texas attorney general — Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski

Commissioner of the General Land Office — Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez

Comptroller of Public Accounts — Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega

EARLY VOTING SITES AND TIMES

Voters can cast ballots at either location.

Burnet County AgriLife Auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer in Burnet — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20

County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20

LLANO COUNTY

Republican runoff races are:

Texas attorney general — George P. Bush and Ken Paxton (incumbent)

Commissioner of the General Land Office (open seat) — Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley

Railroad commissioner — Sarah Stogner and Wayne Christian (incumbent)

State Senator District 24 (open seat) — Paul Reyes and Pete Flores

Llano County Precinct 4 justice of the peace (open seat) — Lisa Simpson and William Koch

Democratic runoff races are:

Lieutenant governor — Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley

Texas attorney general — Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski

Commissioner of the General Land Office — Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez

Comptroller of Public Accounts — Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega

EARLY VOTING SITES AND TIMES

Voters can cast ballots at any location during early voting.

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20

Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20

Oak Ridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 16-20

For more information on voting in Burnet County, call the Elections Office at 512-715-5288 or visit its website. Llano County voters may call the Elections Office at 325-247-5425 or visit its webpage. For voting and election information in the state of Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.

