Marble Falls Visitor Center stages summer student art show

Kandy Rojas, artist and Marble Falls High School graduating senior, created this piece, which will be on display this summer at the Marble Falls Visitor Center, 100 Avenue G. Courtesy image

Graduating senior art students at Marble Falls High School will exhibit their best work in a public display this summer at the Marble Falls Visitor Center, 100 Avenue G. The showcase opening is 6 p.m. Friday, May 20. The art will remain in the center through the end of June.

“We’re very excited to be back,” said Kim Thomas, an art teacher at the high school.

The last public show at the center was in 2019.

“I think it’s important for them as artists to have this experience getting their art into the community and sharing it with everyone who has supported them throughout their creative journeys in high school,” she said.

The exhibit on the center’s mezzanine level will include drawings, paintings, ceramics, and sculptures. The works are chosen by the students from the best of their senior year and include items submitted to the College Board Advanced Placement program and University of Interscholastic League art contests.

Thirteen students will display three to five of their best pieces. They will assist in the exhibit’s setup and arrangement and are organizing music and refreshments for the open house Friday.

“We are really working hard to give locals and visitors a reason to come and stop by the Visitor Center,” said Kayla Gostnell, director of Tourism and Sales for the Marble Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The students are looking forward to the opening event and the exhibit.

“This is a step towards professionalism not only for our seniors but for our underclassmen, and we’re very thankful for the opportunity,” said Maile Carballo, one of the artists. “It’s kind of surreal. We’re so grateful to live in a city that recognizes young and local artists.”

Thomas said the Marble Falls High School art department hopes to continue having an annual spring showcase to celebrate the work of students, especially those graduating.

“We hope we can inspire younger generations and expand what they think is possible creatively,” said student-artist Teresa Martines.

