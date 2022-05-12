13 Burnet County nonprofits split $100,000

Roy Guerrero (left) of Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals accepts a donation of $7,692 from Mark Mayfield, board president of the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp. and CEO of Texas Housing Foundation. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Mark Mayfield, CEO of Texas Housing Foundation, handed out 13 checks for $7,692 each to 13 nonprofits serving Burnet County residents during the Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday, May 10. The money comes from the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp., of which Mayfield is the board president. Each year, the corporation asks commissioners to advise on which nonprofits should split its $100,000 donation.

“These are not (commissioners) court dollars, but the court helps decide how to distribute,” Mayfield said. “Most of these nonprofits operate on a shoestring. We have been very blessed each year to give to these particular nonprofits.”

One of the recipients, Roy Guerrero of Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals, took his moment in the spotlight to express how much the people who come to the pantry need this help.

“We are serving over 6,000 people a month with the different programs we have,” Guerrero said as he accepted the check. “We have a lot of people moving into the area from all over.”

The organizations receiving checks were:

“This is good stuff right here,” County Judge James Oakley said as he called out the names and handed over each check to Mayfield, who, in turn, gave them to representatives of the nonprofits. “It’s good to see money going directly to those who need it.”

