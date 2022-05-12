Burnet police officers honored for saving life, finding missing child

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Police Department and city of Burnet recognized the efforts of officers involved in locating and safely recovering a missing girl. They are (from left) Officer Dalton Buchhorn, Officer Courtney Raney, Officer Shawn Kohler, Investigator Sgt. Steven Vollmar, Investigator Christine Cummings, Sgt. Brandon Bertelson, Sgt. Jeremy Stewart, and (not pictured) Officer Jeff Phillips. The officers are pictured with Chief Brian Lee (right). City of Burnet photo

The Burnet Police Department recognized nine officers for their efforts in locating a girl and saving a resident’s life in two different incidents.

On March 7, Burnet officers learned of a missing 11-year-old girl. An Amber Alert was issued on March 8, and the girl was determined to be in the Houston area.

“Throughout the evening into the early morning hours, on-duty officers continued to work on the location of the victim,” according to a city of Burnet media release on the recent recognition.

Along with the Burnet department, the Texas Rangers, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, and Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force worked to find the child.

Law enforcement located the girl on March 9, and she was taken into protective custody while officers arrested Robert Charles Broussard, 34, of Houston on an aggravated kidnapping charge.

“The dedication and sacrifices made by the officers exemplifies the mission of our department and due to their efforts, a young victim was spared any more harm,” the city media release stated.

Officers recognized for their work in the missing girl investigation with the Chief’s Commendation were Officer Courtney Raney, Officer Dalton Buchhorn, Sgt. Jeremy Stewart, Officer Shawn Kohler, Sgt. Brandon Bertelson, Officer Jeff Phillips, Investigator Christine Cummings, and Investigator Sgt. Steven Vollmar.

Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee (right) and Capt. Jason Davis (left) present Officer Shawn Kohler with the Lifesaving Award for his March 12 actions that helped save a resident’s life. City of Burnet photo

The department also recognized Kohler and another officer, Brock English, for saving the life of a Burnet resident involved in an accidental shooting.

The two officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting at about 4 a.m. March 12. Dispatch had lost contact with the victim.

When they arrived at the location, English and Kohler immediately entered the home and located the victim with a “significant injury to his leg,” according to the city media release. By the time the two officers arrived, the person had lost a large amount of blood.

While English applied a tourniquet, Kohler maintained control of the victim.

Burnet Police Chief Brian Lee (right) and Capt. Jason Davis (left) present Officer Brock English with the Lifesaving Award for his March 12 actions that helped save a resident’s life. City of Burnet photo

The person has since recovered from the injury, according to the media release.

“The seriousness of the injury was a life-threatening situation and without the quick and decisive actions of Officer English and Officer Kohler, the subject in this incident may have perished,” according to the city’s statement. “Due to their quick actions resulting in saving the life of a citizen, Officer English and Officer Kohler were awarded a Lifesaving Award.”

