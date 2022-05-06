Bigger, diverse lineup for 2022 Marble Falls concert series

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Local artist Braedon Barnhill kicks off the Marble Falls summer concert series on June 3 in Johnson Park. Free shows continue through August. Photo from braedonbarnhill.com

Marble Falls is expanding its summer concert series in 2022 with a free show every Friday night in Johnson Park from June 3 through Aug. 5 followed by a big-name Texas artist for a ticketed grand finale toward the end of August.

“We haven’t nailed down the final one yet,” said Damon Beierle of Double Eagle Entertainment, the company in charge of talent and sound for the series. “We will start announcing the other shows soon.”

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department hosted a smaller series in 2021 with three performances, including country artist Rick Trevino, who returns this year.

To help pay for this year’s bigger lineup, the Marble Falls City Council approved a $120,000 expenditure when it met Tuesday, May 3.

The 2022 lineup is almost finalized and will include hometown artist Braedon Barnhill, who will kick off the series on June 3, followed by Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, Trevino, Journey tribute band Departure ATX, and variety band Red Carpet Chaos.

Other acts include:

Chapas (Tejano music)

Brian Anthony and the Lucky 7 (celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra)

Carson Jeffrey, Texas country

Gary P. Nunn, Texas country

The mix of genres is unusual for a local concert series, according to Beierle.

“It’s going to be fun in the park with different tastes of different music every Friday night,” he said. “We have a good mix of country but a lot of other things we’ve never had before.”

He noted that the Sinatra tribute band will play the same night of the Marble Falls rodeo.

“It appeals to a different crowd,” Beierle said. “Marble Falls is going to have something for everyone.”

Until recently, Burnet sponsored a three- to four-performance concert series at Haley-Nelson Park. Beierle said the city and the Burnet Economic Development Corp. decided not to go with it this year after cutting back last year.

“Meanwhile, Marble Falls has been moving in that direction,” Beierle said. “We did three free concerts last year and one big finale. The mayor is really supportive of more events in Johnson Park, and (city officials) decided they wanted to go big time.”

Beierle stressed that the Burnet concert is not moving to Marble Falls.

“Marble Falls is creating their own,” he said.

editor@thepicayune.com