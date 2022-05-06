Local races, state property tax propositions on May 7 ballot

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes voters will consider a number of local races as well as two statewide propositions regarding property taxes on Election Day, which is Saturday, May 7. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Proposition 1 — Constitutional amendment authorizing the Legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

Proposition 2 — Constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

People can vote for or against each proposition.

LOCAL RACES IN BURNET COUNTY

The cities of Bertram, Cottonwood Shores, Granite Shoals, and Marble Falls as well as the Kingsland Municipal Utility District (KMUD) have contested races on ballots. Entities canceling elections due to unopposed races are Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, Marble Falls ISD, and the cities of Burnet and Meadowlakes.

Mayor — Jean Worrell and incumbent Mike Dickinson

Alderman (vote for none, one, or two) — James Worrell, incumbent Stephanie Fitzsimmons, and incumbent Kim Klose

Place 1 — Michael Richie and incumbent Gary Parsons

Place 3 — incumbent Cheri Trinidad is unopposed

Place 5 — incumbent Roger Wayson is unopposed

Place 2 — Aaron Garcia and incumbent Bruce Jones

Place 4 — Derrick L Klotz and incumbent Steve Hougen

Place 6 — Kevin Flack and incumbent Phil Ort

Place 1 — Griff Morris and James “Jim” Postelle

Place 3 — Lauren Haltom and incumbent Rene Rosales Sr.

Place 5 — incumbent William D. “Dee” Haddock is unopposed

Place 3 (vote for none or one) — Josh V. Caropepe, Ken Black, and Ken Martin

Place 4 — Kim Delz is unopposed

Place 5 — Lorean Sindelar is unopposed

POLLING SITES

Burnet County residents can vote at any of five locations. You do not have to use the site in your voting precinct.

Locations are:

AgriLife Extension auditorium, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 N. San Gabriel in Bertram

Visit the Burnet County Elections website or call 512-715-5288 for more information.

LOCAL RACES IN LLANO COUNTY

The Llano Independent School District (LISD), the cities of Llano and Sunrise Beach Village, and the Kingsland Municipal Utility District have contested races on ballots.

Place 6 — Paul Hull and Denise Rives

Place 2 — incumbent Lance Dillard is unopposed

Place 4 — incumbent Cody Fly is unopposed in special election

Place 7 — incumbent Jeff Kuykendall is unopposed

Alderperson (vote for none, two, or three) — Melissa Baugus, Lance Moran, John Ferguson, Joshua Oebel, Wayne DeCesaris, Eugene Long, and incumbent Laura Almond

Mayor — Chellie Stewart and incumbent Tommy R. Martin

Council (vote for none, one, or two) — incumbent Dan Gower, John Schwin, and incumbent Hank Gath

POLLING SITES

Llano County residents must vote at polls based on their individual voting precinct. Locations and corresponding voting precincts are:

Precincts 101 and 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Precincts 102 and 109 — Oak Ridge Estates, 404 Lake Point Drive in Horseshoe Bay

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

Precincts 204 and 205 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precincts 307 and 203 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

A person’s voting precinct can be found on their voter certificate. For assistance, call the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425 or visit its webpage.

