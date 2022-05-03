Kids can fish with Cottonwood Shores police officers May 7

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cottonwood Shores Police Department is hoping to get several bites on its kids’ fishing event, which is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7, on Lake LBJ. Youths 17 years and younger are invited to cast a line with officers at the LBJ Yacht Club and Marina, 200 S. Wirtz Dam Road in Horseshoe Bay. The event is free.

“It’s a way for us to give back to the community and build relationships with the kids,” Officer Shawn Scarborough said. “It gives us a chance to get to know the kids and for them to get to know us.”

Children may bring their own fishing gear, if they have it, but officers will have some on hand to lend out. Live bait worms will be available for free.

“We’ll have food and drinks as well,” Scarborough said. “There will be hot dogs and hamburgers that we’ll be cooking up. And, there will be door prizes throughout the day.”

Anglers can win prizes for their catches in three age brackets — 6 and younger, 7-13, and 14-17 — for biggest, smallest, and most fish. Last year, the winner of the oldest bracket caught a winning fish with five minutes left in the event.

So you don’t have stay all day.

“It’s come and go,” Scarborough said.

The 2021 event drew about 50 youths, and officers are anticipating up to 100 this Saturday. Pre-registration is not necessary, but parents/caregivers will have to complete a waiver at the event.

Visit the Cottonwood Shores Police Department Facebook page for more information.

