Marble Falls VFW raising money with live music and car show

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is hosting several Fundraising Live Music Saturdays as well as a Freedom Rally car show May 7 through July 23. The events are open to the public.

The schedule includes:

May 7 from 6-9 p.m. — George Mercado & Vista Realm; admission is $10 at the door

May 14 from 6-9 p.m. — Old School featuring Elliot Fikes on saxophone; admission is $10 at the door

June 4 from 6-9 p.m. — 2 Timing Country; admission is $10 at the door

June 11 during the day — VFW Freedom Rally car and motorcycle show with food and drinks

June 11 during the evening — Cold River, Southern Underground, and Step Across; admission is $20 at the door

July 9 from 7-9:30 p.m. — Niteshift; admission is $10 at the door

July 23 from 7-10 p.m. — North of Luck; admission is $10 at the door

The post is located at 1001 Veterans Drive in Marble Falls. Visit its Facebook page for event details and more information.

