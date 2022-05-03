Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls VFW raising money with live music and car show

17 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is hosting several Fundraising Live Music Saturdays as well as a Freedom Rally car show May 7 through July 23. The events are open to the public. 

The schedule includes:

  • May 7 from 6-9 p.m. — George Mercado & Vista Realm; admission is $10 at the door
  • May 14 from 6-9 p.m. — Old School featuring Elliot Fikes on saxophone; admission is $10 at the door
  • June 4 from 6-9 p.m. — 2 Timing Country; admission is $10 at the door
  • June 11 during the day — VFW Freedom Rally car and motorcycle show with food and drinks
  • June 11 during the evening — Cold River, Southern Underground, and Step Across; admission is $20 at the door
  • July 9 from 7-9:30 p.m. — Niteshift; admission is $10 at the door
  • July 23 from 7-10 p.m. — North of Luck; admission is $10 at the door

The post is located at 1001 Veterans Drive in Marble Falls. Visit its Facebook page for event details and more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Kids can fish with Cottonwood Shores police officers May 7

15 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Community Worship Night preaches unity

18 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Carnival comes to town for MayFest

2 days ago | Alecia Ormsby
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × one =