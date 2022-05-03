Marble Falls VFW raising money with live music and car show
The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is hosting several Fundraising Live Music Saturdays as well as a Freedom Rally car show May 7 through July 23. The events are open to the public.
The schedule includes:
- May 7 from 6-9 p.m. — George Mercado & Vista Realm; admission is $10 at the door
- May 14 from 6-9 p.m. — Old School featuring Elliot Fikes on saxophone; admission is $10 at the door
- June 4 from 6-9 p.m. — 2 Timing Country; admission is $10 at the door
- June 11 during the day — VFW Freedom Rally car and motorcycle show with food and drinks
- June 11 during the evening — Cold River, Southern Underground, and Step Across; admission is $20 at the door
- July 9 from 7-9:30 p.m. — Niteshift; admission is $10 at the door
- July 23 from 7-10 p.m. — North of Luck; admission is $10 at the door
The post is located at 1001 Veterans Drive in Marble Falls. Visit its Facebook page for event details and more information.
