Sales tax revenues for February 2022

12 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Local sales tax revenues in Highland Lakes cities continue to trend upward.

The following data reflects reports submitted from the Texas Comptroller’s Office in April 2022, which represent sales activity from two months prior. 

MARBLE FALLS

In February 2022, Marble Falls brought in 33.44 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to February 2021.

  • February 2022: $934,947.77 
  • February 2021: $700,644.38 
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by April 2022: $4,252,395.54, up 26.44 percent from last year

BURNET

In February 2022, Burnet brought in 39.20 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to February 2021. 

  • February 2022: $243,943.68 
  • February 2021: $175,243.32
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by April 2022: $1,129,352.75, up 20.93 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS

In February 2022, Granite Shoals brought in 17.60 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to February 2021.

  • February 2022: $34,439.24
  • February 2021: $29,284.88
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by April 2022: $151,212.93, up 14.81 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY

In February 2022, Horseshoe Bay brought in 50.68 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to February 2021. 

  • February 2022: $139,559.91 
  • February 2021: $92,616.32
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by April 2022: $598,245.36, up 33.58 percent from last year 

COTTONWOOD SHORES

In February 2022, Cottonwood Shores brought in 58.45 percent more in sales tax revenues compared to February 2021.

  • February 2022: $21,424.50  
  • February 2021: $13,520.66  
  • Year-to-date sales tax revenues distributed by April 2022: $91,942.93, up 35.16 percent from last year 

