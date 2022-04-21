Granite Shoals candidates forum April 21; attend in person or listen on KBEY

The six candidates vying for three positions on the Granite Shoals City Council meet face to face in a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Granite Shoals Fire Hall, 8410 RR 1431.

Those who can’t attend the forum can listen to it live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, at KBEYFM.com, or via the KBEY app.

Victory Media Executive Editor Suzanne Freeman will act as moderator, and community reporter Alecia Ormsby will serve as timer. KBEY Operations Manager Ben Shields will be in the broadcast booth.

Candidates will be given three minutes each to make an opening statement and two minutes to answer each of five questions. All questions were submitted by KBEY listeners and DailyTrib.com readers via email. None of the candidates received the questions beforehand.

“DailyTrib.com and KBEY Radio are proud to put on this event for the Granite Shoals community,” said Mandi Goldsmith, publisher at Victory Media, which owns both media outlets. “It’s a great opportunity for people to show up or tune in to hear where the candidates stand on local issues, especially when there are three competitive races. That’s rare.”

Competition is an important element in a healthy democracy, Freeman added.

“So many of the local elections have been canceled because only the incumbents filed to run,” she said. “The Marble Falls and Burnet school boards and the Burnet and Meadowlakes city councils all have positions up for election but no competition.”

With competition, comes the need to know where candidates stand on issues of importance to their communities.

“Come on out and hear what the candidates have to say,” Goldsmith said. “The format is set up to hear from each of the two candidates vying for the same seat, so it’s easy to compare and make a decision. And if you can’t come, tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio.”

Election Day is May 7. The Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast their ballots. Early voting is underway and ends May 3.

editor@thepicayune.com