Emergency supplies sales tax holiday April 23-25

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The state of Texas is encouraging residents to be prepared year-round for natural disasters with a little financial help from the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday, which is Saturday-Monday, April 23-25.

“There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption,” according to a statement from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Qualifying items include:

household batteries, fuel containers, and flashlights priced at less than $75

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Visit the Texas Comptroller’s Office website for a full list of qualifying supplies.

The Comptroller’s Office estimates the sales tax holiday will save shoppers more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes.

“Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures, or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes, and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” stated Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar in a media release. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

The sales tax holiday also applies to online purchases, but shipping, delivery, and handling charges are considered part of the entire sales price. So while the list price might fall within the exemption amount, adding in the extra charges could bump the total over the maximum cost allowed for the tax exemption.

For information on preparing for disasters, visit Ready.gov. Highland Lakes residents can sign up for localized emergency alerts through WarnCentralTexas.org.

editor@thepicayune.com