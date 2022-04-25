Much-needed rain in April 25 forecast

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The National Weather Service predicts a high probability of rain over the Highland Lakes on Monday, April 25, with amounts ranging from a quarter-inch to an inch. NWS graphic

The Highland Lakes forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain Monday, April 25, according to the National Weather Service. The area could see a quarter-inch to an inch of rainfall.

A cool front moving into the region from the northwest is bringing the welcome precipitation along with lower temperatures.

Rain is expected in several rounds, not all at once, with the highest chances and a possibility of thunderstorms from 2-7 p.m. Monday.

High temperatures should top out in the upper 60s across much of the area.

Officials don’t expect flooding but are reminding people to be cautious when going through low-water crossings. If water is across the road, the best action is to turn around and find a different route.

Drivers going around barricades at low-water crossings and elsewhere could face a fine.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Warmer temperatures return later in the week with upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday and Saturday.

