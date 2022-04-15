GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 18, 2022

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, April 18

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the district’s concrete vendor and pricing after mid-year re-bid

discussion and possible action approving the TASB Risk Management Fund Interlocal Participation Agreement

discussion and possible action regarding the renewal of the BCISD District of Innovation Plan

Tuesday, April 19

Marble Falls Independent School District

6 p.m. regular meeting

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on Adjustment and End Date of Pandemic Leave Allotment Resolution

discussion and possible approval of the 2022 P.E. and Health Adoption Purchase

discussion and possible action approving an out-of-state travel request from the Marble Falls High School choir

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall Council Chamber, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

approval of a final plat and approval of construction agreement for Flatz 281 Subdivision

discussion and possible action on a proposal from Luck Design Team for preliminary planning and design services for Park View Park improvements

update from the city manager on the City Hall RFQ process

Thursday, April 22

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

