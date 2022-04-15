GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 18, 2022
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, April 18
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving the district’s concrete vendor and pricing after mid-year re-bid
- discussion and possible action approving the TASB Risk Management Fund Interlocal Participation Agreement
- discussion and possible action regarding the renewal of the BCISD District of Innovation Plan
Tuesday, April 19
Marble Falls Independent School District
6 p.m. regular meeting
MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action on Adjustment and End Date of Pandemic Leave Allotment Resolution
- discussion and possible approval of the 2022 P.E. and Health Adoption Purchase
- discussion and possible action approving an out-of-state travel request from the Marble Falls High School choir
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall Council Chamber, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- approval of a final plat and approval of construction agreement for Flatz 281 Subdivision
- discussion and possible action on a proposal from Luck Design Team for preliminary planning and design services for Park View Park improvements
- update from the city manager on the City Hall RFQ process
Thursday, April 22
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.