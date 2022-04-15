Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 18, 2022

14 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, April 18 

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet 

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action approving the district’s concrete vendor and pricing after mid-year re-bid 
  • discussion and possible action approving the TASB Risk Management Fund Interlocal Participation Agreement
  • discussion and possible action regarding the renewal of the BCISD District of Innovation Plan

Tuesday, April 19 

Marble Falls Independent School District 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

MFISD Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on Adjustment and End Date of Pandemic Leave Allotment Resolution
  • discussion and possible approval of the 2022 P.E. and Health Adoption Purchase 
  • discussion and possible action approving an out-of-state travel request from the Marble Falls High School choir 

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall Council Chamber, 800 Third St., Marble Falls  

On the agenda:

  • approval of a final plat and approval of construction agreement for Flatz 281 Subdivision 
  • discussion and possible action on a proposal from Luck Design Team for preliminary planning and design services for Park View Park improvements
  • update from the city manager on the City Hall RFQ process 

Thursday, April 22 

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like

Rep. Roger Williams addresses internet, inflation, illegal immigration

16 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

What it takes to be an emergency dispatcher (jobs are available!)

17 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Founder’s stone now welcomes visitors to Marble Falls history museum

19 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.