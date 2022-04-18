Welcome to the new Burnet County Visitor Center; grand opening April 22

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The new Burnet County Visitor Center, housed in the renovated old county jail at 109 S. Pierce St. in Burnet, hosts a grand opening reception on Friday, April 22. Staff photo by Alecia Ormsby

Burnet County Tourism welcomes residents to commemorate the opening of the Burnet County Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22. It is located in the old county jail at 109 S. Pierce St. in Burnet.

The event also will celebrate Earth Day with the planting of a Texas redbud tree on the grounds.

In a symbolic gesture, Burnet County Judge James Oakley will cut chains instead of a ribbon during the opening of the new center, which has been undergoing restoration for the past three years. All of the work was taken care of in-house by the county maintenance department.

The facility will serve as a visitor center, a history museum, and the office for Blair Manning, the director of Burnet County Tourism. Two meeting rooms can be reserved by civic organizations.

“Our goal is to have something centrally located on the (courthouse) square to bring more people here,” Manning said.

Built in 1884, the jail stopped holding prisoners in 1984 when a new jail opened at what is now the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office on Texas 29 in Burnet.

After the chain cutting and tree planting, Burnet County Tourism will host a reception with snacks and drinks.

“Our goal is to liven up the square, one step at a time,” Manning said.

