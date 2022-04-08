Marble Falls, Llano students win Texas history essay contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LEFT: Fourth-grade essay winners Grady Patrick (left) and Harper Hargis-Kothmann, both of Llano Elementary School, with Myrna Mund of the Llano Pioneers Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. RIGHT: Seventh-grade essay winners Liam McDonald (left) and Connor McDonald, both of Marble Falls Middle School. Courtesy photos

Students from Marble Falls Middle School and Llano Elementary School won this year’s Texas history essay contest held by the Llano Pioneers Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The contest was for fourth- and seventh-graders.

Winners were seventh-graders Connor McDonald (first place) and Liam McDonald (second place), both from Marble Falls Middle School, and fourth-graders Harper Hargis-Kothmann (first) and Grady Patrick (second), both from Llano Elementary School.

The essay topic focused on leaders important to the founding of Texas as a republic with the seventh-graders writing about Sam Houston and the fourth-graders taking Jose Antonio Navarro.

Students had to submit original work that incorporated research from a minimum of four references, of which no more than two could be from the internet, according to a DRT media release. While the students learned about Navarro and Houston in their Texas history classes, they were expected to research and write the essays on their own time.

Chapter committee chairwoman Myrna Mund presented the awards.

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas group was founded in 1891 to preserve Texas history.