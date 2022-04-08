Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls, Llano students win Texas history essay contest

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Texas history essay contest winners

LEFT: Fourth-grade essay winners Grady Patrick (left) and Harper Hargis-Kothmann, both of Llano Elementary School, with Myrna Mund of the Llano Pioneers Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. RIGHT: Seventh-grade essay winners Liam McDonald (left) and Connor McDonald, both of Marble Falls Middle School. Courtesy photos

Students from Marble Falls Middle School and Llano Elementary School won this year’s Texas history essay contest held by the Llano Pioneers Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The contest was for fourth- and seventh-graders.

Winners were seventh-graders Connor McDonald (first place) and Liam McDonald (second place), both from Marble Falls Middle School, and fourth-graders Harper Hargis-Kothmann (first) and Grady Patrick (second), both from Llano Elementary School.

The essay topic focused on leaders important to the founding of Texas as a republic with the seventh-graders writing about Sam Houston and the fourth-graders taking Jose Antonio Navarro.

Students had to submit original work that incorporated research from a minimum of four references, of which no more than two could be from the internet, according to a DRT media release. While the students learned about Navarro and Houston in their Texas history classes, they were expected to research and write the essays on their own time. 

Chapter committee chairwoman Myrna Mund presented the awards.

The Daughters of the Republic of Texas group was founded in 1891 to preserve Texas history.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls one-act play advances to regional contest

1 day ago | Brigid Cooley

BCISD pre-K, kindergarten registration April 11-22

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com

Burnet Middle School greenhouse program teaches students, raises eyebrows

4 days ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.