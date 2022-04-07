Marble Falls one-act play advances to regional contest

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School theater arts students at the 2022 University Interscholastic League one-act play area competition. The cast and crew of 'A Monster Calls' will compete in the Region IV competition, just one level below state, on Friday, April 22, at Southwest High School, 11914 Dragon Lane in San Antonio. Courtesy photo

After being named alternates during bi-district competition, Marble Falls High School theater arts students are moving on to the University Interscholastic League’s Region IV one-act play contest with their production of the National Theatre’s “A Monster Calls.”

The competitive performance in the regional competition, which will determine whether the cast and crew qualify for state, takes place Friday, April 22, at Southwest High School, 11914 Dragon Lane in San Antonio. Back-to-back performances begin at 1 p.m. Marble Falls takes the stage at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 cash only at the door.

In preparation for the upcoming competition, the one-act team will host a local performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, in the the Marble Falls High School auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Admission is $5.

For the past five years, the high school’s one-act team has advanced to the regional level. Students won second place in last year’s state UIL competition. This year, however, has been “an unorthodox journey,” according to Jon Clark, the high school’s theater arts teacher and one-act play director.

UIL one-act competition has five meet levels: district, bi-district, area, regional, and state. During the March 24 bi-district competition, Marble Falls’ one-act team was named the alternate, meaning they would not advance.

“We thought our season was over,” Clark said. “We got second in state last year, so the expectation is that you at least make it close to state, and bi-district is only the second round. Right as we made peace with (the decision), I got a phone call from the state theater director, who said we were moving on to area.”

After a stellar performance at the April 2 area competition, the Marble Falls cast and crew advanced to the regional contest.

“Actually being that really crazy, once-in-a-lifetime school that gets to tell their story one more time after they were named alternate is so rare,” Clark said. “We’re very, very fortunate.”

Students winning individual awards at area were:

Ruth Faehnle, all-star technician

Maddie Way, all-star cast, honorable mention

Earta Bislimi, all-star cast

Kaleb Pounds, all-star cast

