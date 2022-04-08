GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 11
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, April 11
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action regarding the adoption of a Public Information Act Portal for Llano County
- discussion and possible action approving a vendor for a community center roof
- discussion reviewing racial profiling report for 2021 for Precinct 4 Constable Joey Simpson
Tuesday, April 12
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- presentation of a proclamation acknowledging April as Child Abuse Awareness Month
- discussion and possible action regarding salary modification to several Burnet County employee classes because of cost-of-living increases and market adjustments
- discussion and possible action regarding an amendment to the officials’ policy regarding uniform allowances
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.