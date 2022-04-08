GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of April 11

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, April 11

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding the adoption of a Public Information Act Portal for Llano County

discussion and possible action approving a vendor for a community center roof

discussion reviewing racial profiling report for 2021 for Precinct 4 Constable Joey Simpson

Tuesday, April 12

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation of a proclamation acknowledging April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

discussion and possible action regarding salary modification to several Burnet County employee classes because of cost-of-living increases and market adjustments

discussion and possible action regarding an amendment to the officials’ policy regarding uniform allowances

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

