UPDATE: Missing Burnet County man found

1 day ago | DailyTrib.com
Jerry McMahon, 73, of Burnet County

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 73-year-old Jerry McMahon, who went missing early Tuesday, April 12, and has 'some dementia.' If you see him, call 512-756-8080 or your local law enforcement. Photo courtesy of BCSO

UPDATE: The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that the missing man has been found “in good condition.”

PREVIOUS REPORTING: The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man.

According to a Sheriff’s Office social media post, Jerry McMahon has been missing since the early hours of Tuesday, April 12, from his home in the 6000 block of County Road 200, located northeast of Burnet.

He has “some dementia,” according to the BCSO post. He is wearing a black jacket, a blue shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

In a past incident, a stranger gave McMahon a ride to Burnet. Anyone who sees or encounters McMahon is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080 or your local law enforcement. 

