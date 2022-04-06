Lady Dawgs soccer in regional semifinal match April 8

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet High School Lady Dawgs soccer team after beating Giddings in double overtime Friday, April 1, in a regional quarterfinal match. Until they met the Lady Dawgs, Giddings was undefeated. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The Burnet High School Lady Dawgs soccer team competes in a regional semifinal match against the Bay City Ladycats at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Katy High School, 1830 Katyland Drive. They earned the honor on April 1, when they beat undefeated Giddings 3-2 in double overtime to win the regional quarterfinal game.

“Your Lady Dawgs showed so much heart on that field, which ultimately helped win that game,” said coach Kimberly Myhre in a Facebook post after the game.

Burnet’s Julie Suazo scored the first goal with an assist by Reagan Shipley. Caty Crow scored the second goal, and Amelia Griffin scored the final and winning point.

“Giddings was a tough team with lots of speed and very physical,” Myhre said. “Our defensive line shined shutting them down.”

Bella Poppell and Shipley lead the defense with help from Emma Gonzales, Haylie Bartlett, and Emily Wagner. Juliet Morales had some amazing saves in the goal, Myhre continued.

“The bench and the fans brought the energy to Hutto Stadium Friday night,” she said. “We are so grateful for all the support from the Burnet Community — from the fans that showed up in Hutto, to the sports teams that sent us videos and cheers as they were also competing making Burnet proud.”

Pre-sale tickets for the April 8 game are available online. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. No cash at gate, only at the concession stand. The Katy field also has a clear bag policy.

Burnet is the home team in this game, so fans should head for the home stands. (No air horns or drums.)

“Come fill the stands in green and cheer us on as we compete in the regional semifinals,” Myhre said. “Go Dawgs!”

