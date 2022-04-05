Support Community Press

Bertram man dies in Texas 29 collision

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Kevin Beall, 21, of Bertram died April 2, 2022

Kevin Beall, 21, of Bertram died Saturday, April 2, after a pickup truck crossed into his lane on Texas 29 and struck his vehicle. Photo from GoFundMe

A two-vehicle collision on Saturday, April 2, claimed the life of a 21-year-old Bertram man.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 6:43 p.m. that day on Texas 29 about 3 miles northwest of Liberty Hill in Williamson County. They identified the deceased as Kevin Beall.

According to the DPS report, Beall was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger traveling east on Texas 29 when a 2015 Ford F-250 traveling west on the roadway crossed into oncoming traffic. The F-250 struck the Ranger.

Beall was pronounced dead at the scene by Williamson County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace K.T. Musselman. 

Beall graduated from Quest High School in Burnet and was working at Texas Materials’ Marble Falls quarry on the maintenance team.

Friends of Beall set up a GoFundMe account to assist his family with funeral and other expenses. 

Visitation for Beall is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 E. Polk St. in Burnet. A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Liberty Hill Cemetery pavilion, 16101 Texas 29 West in Liberty Hill. Interment will follow. 

