Vyve explains major internet outages in Highland Lakes, elsewhere

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three unrelated incidents occurring the same day caused internet outages for Vyve Broadband customers in Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, and Horseshoe Bay Wednesday-Thursday, March 30-31. Madisonville, which is located about 40 miles northeast of College Station, also experienced a long-term outage at the same time as the one in Marble Falls.

Service interruptions from two similar but separate incidents started around noon in Marble Falls and Madisonville. Service was restored around 10 p.m. the same day in both communities.

In Granite Shoals and Horseshoe Bay, a completely different issue interrupted service from sometime after midnight Thursday until 6 a.m. that same morning.

The Marble Falls and Madisonville interruptions were caused by two different cuts in two different fiber optic lines that service the cities. The cuts were made by a third-party fiber optic provider, said a spokesperson for Vyve.

“It’s highly unusual that there would be two cuts occurring at approximately the same time along two separate and distinct paths or routes,” the spokesperson said.

Also unusual, is that the backup system in place did not work. Vyve communities are connected to Dallas by two 100 Gigabit fiber routes coming from the east and west. The two routes are designed to provide backup in the event of a cut.

“Vyve has authorized additional investment to enhance our redundancy further and expects to activate a third route to Dallas in the coming weeks,” according to the spokesperson.

Vyve monitors its system 24/7 from its Network Operations Center in Corsicana.

“From the moment the service issue began, the NOC and engineering team notified the provider to dispatch repair crews and then went to work trying to reroute the Internet traffic,” the spokesperson continued. “We also dispatched our own network technician to provide additional assistance and speed recovery.”

The issue in Granite Shoals and Horseshoe Bay was totally unrelated to the fiber cuts. In the early morning hours of Thursday, March 31, internet service was cut off to those two areas for scheduled maintenance. Vyve was relocating the fiber optic cable serving Horseshoe Bay, which affected both communities.

“Vyve wants to thank customers for their patience and all the employees who have worked tirelessly to resolve this issue,” said a Vyve spokesperson in a statement issued Thursday, March 31.