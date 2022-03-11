Cold front brings freezing temps, strong winds, some rain

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A strong cold front pushed into the Highland Lakes on Friday morning, March 11. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 30s, possibly breaking the 40-degree mark, before noon and then drop as the day continues. Lows overnight into Saturday will be in mid- to upper 20s.

A wind advisory is in effect from noon Friday until midnight with speeds ranging from 20-30 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. The wind chill will make highs feel like they’re in the 20s.

The forecast also calls for a 50 percent chance of rain, less than a tenth of an inch, mostly before 3 p.m.

The sun returns Saturday with highs in the mid- to upper 50s and lows possibly below freezing that night. More spring-like weather is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

During freezing temperatures, remember the four Ps: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

