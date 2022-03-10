Register now for Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is open for youth flag football and cheer programs with Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer. The league is for ages kindergarten through the sixth grade, and parents can register their children online through April 15. The cost is $35 per child.

Marble Falls Youth Football is a 501c3 dedicated to providing all-inclusive football and cheer programs for area youths. The organization is run by a board of volunteers, parents, and coaches.

The season runs from May 16-June 10; games are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Practices and games will be held at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive.

Players must provide their own cleats and mouthpieces, while cheerleaders need white cheer shoes and black shorts. Team jerseys and shirts will be ordered once registration has closed.

Those participating in flag football will be split into age groups by grade for 5-on-5 scrimmages. Groups are K-2, grades 3-4, and grades 5-6.

Cheerleaders from kindergarten through the sixth grade will learn basic cheer motions, techniques, jumps, and chants.

For more information about the league or to volunteer, email Nick Wood at admin@mfyfa.com.

