Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Register now for Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer

14 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Registration is open for youth flag football and cheer programs with Marble Falls Youth Football and Cheer. The league is for ages kindergarten through the sixth grade, and parents can register their children online through April 15. The cost is $35 per child.

Marble Falls Youth Football is a 501c3 dedicated to providing all-inclusive football and cheer programs for area youths. The organization is run by a board of volunteers, parents, and coaches. 

The season runs from May 16-June 10; games are from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Practices and games will be held at Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive. 

Players must provide their own cleats and mouthpieces, while cheerleaders need white cheer shoes and black shorts. Team jerseys and shirts will be ordered once registration has closed. 

Those participating in flag football will be split into age groups by grade for 5-on-5 scrimmages. Groups are K-2, grades 3-4, and grades 5-6.  

Cheerleaders from kindergarten through the sixth grade will learn basic cheer motions, techniques, jumps, and chants. 

For more information about the league or to volunteer, email Nick Wood at admin@mfyfa.com

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Gas prices hit all-time highs; U.S. taps oil reserves 

14 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

Burnet County Elections website gets top rating from voters group

18 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Granite Shoals tables ordinance to prohibit sale of city parks

18 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.