Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Burnet County Democratic Convention is March 19

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The Burnet County Democratic Party and the Burnet County Democratic Club are co-hosting the party’s 2022 county convention from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, at Cadillac Dance Hall, 1375 FM 1855 in Marble Falls. Doors open at 9:30 am.  

Registration is required. Pre-register with the Texas Democratic Party at txdem.co/Convention-RSVP or texasdemocraticconvention.com or register on site on the day of the convention. 

“Convention attendees will elect delegates to represent Burnet County at the statewide Texas Democratic Convention in Dallas in July. We’ll also discuss proposals and write resolutions to submit to the state convention,” said Mel Hazlewood, chair of the Burnet County Democratic Party, in a media release.  

Per the rules of the Texas Democratic Party, “any qualified Democratic voter who will be 18 years of age or older on the date in November of the General Election and resides in the county and has voted in the Democratic Primary … or signs an oath of affiliation to the Democratic Party” is eligible to attend and vote at the county convention. 

Hazlewood noted that Democrats who chose to vote in another party’s primary this year can register and attend the Burnet County Democratic Convention per the rules stated above.  

“However, those individuals cannot be elected as a Burnet County delegate to the statewide convention in Dallas,” Hazlewood said.

“We encourage anyone interested in promoting the direction of the Democratic Party in Texas and in Burnet County to join us,” said B.J. Henry, president of the Burnet County Democratic Club, in the media release. “We will have breakfast tacos, refreshments, games, prizes and more for a fun and constructive process.”  

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and visit bcdctx.org for more information. The Burnet County Democratic Club meets monthly and holds social and candidate-related events periodically.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Rediscovered Centennial marker moving to Burnet County Courthouse

4 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

Flow possible over Inks Dam as generator goes offline

4 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Spicewood crews respond to Texas 71 grassfire

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.