Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Cottonwood Shores searches for Citizen of the Year

20 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

City officials in Cottonwood Shores want to highlight a resident for “going the extra mile.” Nominations for the city’s Citizen of the Year award are open until March 17. 

“Every year, the council takes nominations from the public … for someone that lives in Cottonwood Shores and has done something above and beyond for the community,” City Administrator J.C. Hughes told DailyTrib.com. “It’s a way of saying ‘thank you.’” 

Last year, the city broke from tradition and honored two residents, Gary Black and Andrea Stephens, both of whom had put in “phenomenal after-hours work,” Hughes said. 

The only requirement for nominees is that they live in Cottonwood Shores. Nominations may be made at the March 17 upcoming City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, or in advance by emailing city.admin@cottonwoodshores.com

Council members will decide during the meeting which nominee to honor. 

brigid@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Burnet County Elections website gets top marks from voters group

7 mins ago | Daniel Clifton

Granite Shoals tables ordinance to prohibit sale of city parks

28 mins ago | Suzanne Freeman

Trailblazing K9 remembered during memorial at Reveille Peak Ranch

20 hours ago | Daniel Clifton
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.