Cottonwood Shores searches for Citizen of the Year

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

City officials in Cottonwood Shores want to highlight a resident for “going the extra mile.” Nominations for the city’s Citizen of the Year award are open until March 17.

“Every year, the council takes nominations from the public … for someone that lives in Cottonwood Shores and has done something above and beyond for the community,” City Administrator J.C. Hughes told DailyTrib.com. “It’s a way of saying ‘thank you.’”

Last year, the city broke from tradition and honored two residents, Gary Black and Andrea Stephens, both of whom had put in “phenomenal after-hours work,” Hughes said.

The only requirement for nominees is that they live in Cottonwood Shores. Nominations may be made at the March 17 upcoming City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, or in advance by emailing city.admin@cottonwoodshores.com.

Council members will decide during the meeting which nominee to honor.

brigid@thepicayune.com