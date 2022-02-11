GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 14
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Feb. 14
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action approving the Guadalupe Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc. to build new pole lines along County Road 312
- discussion and possible action approving paid overtime for a legal assistant in the county Attorney’s Office
- discussion and possible action proclaiming March 2022 as American Red Cross Month
Burnet County Commissioners Court
10 a.m. special meeting
First-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action on the final plat approval for the Burnet Oaks Estates private subdivision
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- update on the City Center
- discussion and possible action approving an interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Funding
- presentation and acceptance of an audited financial report for the 2021 fiscal year
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
5:30 p.m. special meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of a resolution for paying district staff not able to work due to weather closures Feb. 3-4, 2022
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- presentation, discussion, and possible action on setting a public hearing for the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District for approximately 452.6 acres of land
- presentation, discussion, and possible action on accepting the fiscal year 2020-21 annual comprehensive financial report
- discussion regarding amendments to the Parks and Recreation ordinance related to park rentals, special events, and fees
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- discussion on current operations of Hidden Falls Bistro
- discussion and possible action regarding an interlocal agreement with Burnet County for assistance with the renovation of city-owned tennis courts
- discussion and possible action approving the fiscal year 2021 audit
Thursday, Feb. 17
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Friday, Feb. 18
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.