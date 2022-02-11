GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Feb. 14

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Feb. 14

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving the Guadalupe Valley Telephone Cooperative Inc. to build new pole lines along County Road 312

discussion and possible action approving paid overtime for a legal assistant in the county Attorney’s Office

discussion and possible action proclaiming March 2022 as American Red Cross Month

Burnet County Commissioners Court

10 a.m. special meeting

First-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action on the final plat approval for the Burnet Oaks Estates private subdivision

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

update on the City Center

discussion and possible action approving an interlocal agreement with Llano County for ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Funding

presentation and acceptance of an audited financial report for the 2021 fiscal year

5:30 p.m. special meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding approval of a resolution for paying district staff not able to work due to weather closures Feb. 3-4, 2022

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation, discussion, and possible action on setting a public hearing for the Thousand Oaks Public Improvement District for approximately 452.6 acres of land

presentation, discussion, and possible action on accepting the fiscal year 2020-21 annual comprehensive financial report

discussion regarding amendments to the Parks and Recreation ordinance related to park rentals, special events, and fees

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

discussion on current operations of Hidden Falls Bistro

discussion and possible action regarding an interlocal agreement with Burnet County for assistance with the renovation of city-owned tennis courts

discussion and possible action approving the fiscal year 2021 audit

Thursday, Feb. 17

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Friday, Feb. 18

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the PEC website for more information.

