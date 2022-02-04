Sun returns Friday; freezing temps may hang on until Saturday

The National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning for the Highland Lakes through 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, as well as a wind chill advisory through mid-morning as the cold temperatures combined with the wind could make it feel like it’s minus-5 to 5 degrees in some parts of the Hill Country. NWS graphic

The effects of Winter Storm Landon and continued freezing temperatures are expected to linger through Friday, Feb. 4, but without the sleet and freezing rain that plagued Central Texas on Thursday.

The National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning for the Highland Lakes to 10 a.m. Friday as well as a wind chill advisory through mid-morning. Though no new freezing rain or sleet is anticipated, many roads remain icy as temperatures never made it above freezing Thursday through Friday morning.

Texas Department of Transportation and city and county crews have treated major roadways, but travel still could be dangerous. If you do go out on the roads, be sure to drive slowly, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, and practice other winter driving techniques.

Check DriveTexas.org for roadway conditions as well as local law enforcement social media accounts. DriveTexas.org predominantly reflects state and federal roadways, not necessarily county and city roads.

Temperatures could dip into the upper teens and lower 20s overnight that, combined with winds, could make it feel more like minus-5 to 5 degrees through part of Friday.

According to the NWS, the sun should return Friday, but temperatures might not make it above freezing through much of the day, if at all.

The Highland Lakes will experience another hard freeze Friday night into Saturday with temperatures dropping into the upper teens across much of the area. Saturday brings some relief, however, as temperatures should rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s, according to the NWS.

Freezing temperatures will return overnight through the weekend and into next week. Daytime highs will reach the mid-40s Sunday-Monday, Feb. 6-7, before eventually crawling into the mid-50s by Tuesday.

During freezing temperatures, remember the four Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants. Check on family and friends or neighbors who might not have reliable heat; bring in pets during the cold or provide them with a warm space; wrap exposed pipes, open cabinets with water pipes, and leave a faucet dripping; cover outdoor plants and bring in those you can that are susceptible to freezing temperatures.

If you are outside, be careful as some surfaces might be icy and slippery.

