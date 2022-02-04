New county tourism director ready to promote attractions, including old jail

Blair Manning, the new director of Marketing and Tourism for Burnet County, moves into the remodeled jailhouse-to-office on Feb. 10. Staff photo by Alecia Ormsby

With all of the activity at the old Burnet County Jail, you might think there’s a new sheriff in town. In reality, the new occupant is Blair Manning, who was recently hired as the Tourism and Marketing director for Burnet County. Her office is in the building at 109 S. Pierce St., a probation officers location since 1984.

Manning moved from the Burnet County Treasurer’s Office, where she served as assistant chief deputy. She is excited to be around people again, meeting with media and hotel and motel owners and visiting storefronts and wedding venues to promote them.

“I love the Hill Country,” Manning said, “and I can’t wait to be able to dive in and get people out here to visit.”

Much of her responsibility is showing off the rich history and beauty of the area through social media and communication with travel journalists.

While she grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, her family moved back to Burnet County when she was a senior in high school. Manning attended Texas State University, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in communication. She worked at Longhorn Caverns for several years after that, doing marketing and recruiting and hiring counselors for the summer camps.

“We all know how great the Hill Country is, and I’m ready to let the rest of Texas and beyond know that and draw all of them in to visit,” Manning said.

The jailhouse, which was built in 1884, recently underwent renovations. A portrait of Wallace Riddell, one of the longest-serving sheriffs in Texas history, will hang on the staircase wall. The upstairs area, where the jail cells used to be, has been redesigned to serve as community meeting spaces.

A soft opening of the jail as a tourist destination happens Feb. 10.

When referring to the potential growth of attractions and tourism in Burnet County, Manning said: “It’s an incomprehensible goal because there’s just so much. I don’t know that there’s a cap on what we can do.”

