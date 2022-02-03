Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Learn how to grow your business at free workshop

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Pick up tips on how to grow your business at a free workshop hosted by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce. The event begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Burnet County Community Resource Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls. 

Guest presenter Jeff Matera has years of experience in marketing, public relations, sales, product development, and other areas of business. He is certified through Austin SCORE, a nonprofit association connecting entrepreneurs and small-business owners with mentors and other resources. 

The workshop includes handouts and question-and-answer sessions.

While the event is free, RSVPs are required. To reserve a spot, email veronice@marblefalls.org

Visit the chamber website for more information on upcoming events.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Gov. Abbott to speak at Burnet County GOP dinner March 10

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Granite Shoals city manager decries ‘witch hunt’ after meeting on conduct

1 day ago | Jennifer Fierro

Third-party vendor to monitor short-term rentals in Marble Falls

1 day ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.