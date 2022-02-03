Learn how to grow your business at free workshop

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pick up tips on how to grow your business at a free workshop hosted by the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce. The event begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Burnet County Community Resource Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls.

Guest presenter Jeff Matera has years of experience in marketing, public relations, sales, product development, and other areas of business. He is certified through Austin SCORE, a nonprofit association connecting entrepreneurs and small-business owners with mentors and other resources.

The workshop includes handouts and question-and-answer sessions.

While the event is free, RSVPs are required. To reserve a spot, email veronice@marblefalls.org.

Visit the chamber website for more information on upcoming events.

editor@thepicayune.com