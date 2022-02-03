Support Community Press

Gov. Abbott to speak at Burnet County GOP dinner March 10

11 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbot is the keynote speaker at the Burnet County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 10.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP reception. Doors open to other ticket holders at 6 p.m. with the dinner set for 7 p.m. at Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet. 

VIP tickets are $250 each and include a reception and photo opportunity with the governor. Only 40 VIP tickets will be sold. Individual tickets are $125 each. Tickets are available online. 

The event also includes a live performance and auction of paintings by America’s speed painting sensation Dan Dunn’s PaintJam.

Burnet County Republicans have several other upcoming events: 

  • The ninth Biennial Burnet County GOP Chili Cookoff and Burnet County Republican Women Scholarship Auction — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Freedom Flyers Hangar, 3202 S. Water St. in Burnet. Includes live and silent auctions, a special guest, and live entertainment. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets available online at Eventbrite.
  • Burnet County Republican Women’s candidate forum — With county court-at-law hopefuls Angela Dowdle and Cody Henson, who are seeking to replace retiring Judge Linda Bayless. Takes place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Small admission (usually about $10) for the price of lunch. 

Other GOP forums previously held include: 

DailyTrib.com

