Gov. Abbott to speak at Burnet County GOP dinner March 10

Gov. Greg Abbot is the keynote speaker at the Burnet County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on March 10.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP reception. Doors open to other ticket holders at 6 p.m. with the dinner set for 7 p.m. at Log Country Cove, 617 Log Country Cove in Burnet.

VIP tickets are $250 each and include a reception and photo opportunity with the governor. Only 40 VIP tickets will be sold. Individual tickets are $125 each. Tickets are available online.

The event also includes a live performance and auction of paintings by America’s speed painting sensation Dan Dunn’s PaintJam.

Burnet County Republicans have several other upcoming events:

The ninth Biennial Burnet County GOP Chili Cookoff and Burnet County Republican Women Scholarship Auction — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Freedom Flyers Hangar, 3202 S. Water St. in Burnet. Includes live and silent auctions, a special guest, and live entertainment. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets available online at Eventbrite.

Burnet County Republican Women’s candidate forum — With county court-at-law hopefuls Angela Dowdle and Cody Henson, who are seeking to replace retiring Judge Linda Bayless. Takes place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Small admission (usually about $10) for the price of lunch.

