Faith Academy boys get big road win

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls boys’ basketball team earned another impressive road win Jan. 28 and remain undefeated in district play. The Flames (7-8 overall, 3-0 district) beat Bryan St. Joseph (11-3, 2-1) 71-60 in a District 4-2A matchup in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

“That was one of the better basketball atmospheres,” said head coach Zakk Revelle, comparing the environment to an iconic hoops movie. “It was senior night for (St. Joseph), and you’re sitting right on their floor, where there’s little space between the bench and their fans. It’s almost like a scene in Hoosiers.”

Faith led 34-24 at the half but trailed by two going into the final quarter.

The Flames eventually edged out to a 51-50 lead and “never looked back after that,” Revelle said.

“A big shoutout to our guys for facing adversity head-on and being OK with it,” he said.

At the half, Revelle told his players to expect the Eagles to make a run, especially since it was senior night.

As he predicted, St. Joseph clawed its way back into the game, but Faith dug in and fought for the win.

Junior post Brock Davis had 26 points for the Flames followed by senior guard Case Coleman with 16, including four clutch free throws late “to ice the game,” Revelle said.

Junior forward Will Lewis added 12 points and “guarded their best player all game,” the coach said.

“We had a lot of great leaders down the stretch,” Revelle said. “It was a fun night for sure.”

The Flames welcome Cedar Park Summit at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, to The Fire Pit, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls. The junior varsity hosts Gloria Deo Academy at 5 p.m.

FAITH ACADEMY GIRLS

The Lady Flames (7-9, 1-2) lost 51-34 to St. Joseph on Jan. 28.

Sophomore post Morgan Weems led Faith with 20 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and four steals. Sophomore guard Charlee Ehrig added five points followed by freshman post Hadley Shipley with four, sophomore guard Elleson Lehmberg with three, and sophomore post Audri Poage with two.

The Lady Flames return to the court against Bryan Allen Academy at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, followed by the Flames game at 6:30 p.m. Both contests are at The Fire Pit.

