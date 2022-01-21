GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 24
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Jan. 24
Llano County Commissioners Court
9:30 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- reactivating the Llano County Library System OverDrive service
- approving the bid specification for the replacement of the Llano County Community Center roof
- discussing and possibly approving pursuing the acquisition and placement for emergency notification sirens using the specifications from the county’s Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Burnet County Courthouse second-floor courtroom
220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
- possibly changing the tourism and marketing director position from part time to full time
- consideration of a burn ban
- update on health and safety code violations at 11615 CR 404 in Spicewood with potential action seeking restitution for the cost of cleanup
- replats for several subdivisions, including 46 lots at Ree’s Landing on CR 404 and 53 lots at Burnet Oakes Estates on CR 200
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council chambers, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers at 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- downtown hotel and conference center update
- Retail Market Analysis update by The Retail Coach
- discussion and possible action on professional services agreement change order related to bridge lighting services
Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees
3 p.m. special meeting
Superintendent’s conference room at Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- in executive session, discussion of Superintendent Chris Allen’s evaluation
- will reconvene in open session if any action is taken