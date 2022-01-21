Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 24

2 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Jan. 24

Llano County Commissioners Court

9:30 a.m. regular meeting 

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

  • reactivating the Llano County Library System OverDrive service
  • approving the bid specification for the replacement of the Llano County Community Center roof
  • discussing and possibly approving pursuing the acquisition and placement for emergency notification sirens using the specifications from the county’s Federal Emergency Management Agency grant application

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Burnet County Courthouse second-floor courtroom

220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • possibly changing the tourism and marketing director position from part time to full time
  • consideration of a burn ban
  • update on health and safety code violations at 11615 CR 404 in Spicewood with potential action seeking restitution for the cost of cleanup
  • replats for several subdivisions, including 46 lots at Ree’s Landing on CR 404 and 53 lots at Burnet Oakes Estates on CR 200

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, 2221 Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers at 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • downtown hotel and conference center update
  • Retail Market Analysis update by The Retail Coach
  • discussion and possible action on professional services agreement change order related to bridge lighting services

Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees

3 p.m. special meeting

Superintendent’s conference room at Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • in executive session, discussion of Superintendent Chris Allen’s evaluation
  • will reconvene in open session if any action is taken

