Burnet setter Rylee Hernandez named to all-state volleyball team

Burnet High School senior setter Rylee Hernandez had another honor added to her record-breaking volleyball season for the Lady Dawgs. The Texas Girls Coaches Association selected her as one of only 50 players to the Class 4A all-state volleyball team, a first for the school’s program.

“With approximately 200 teams in just the 4A division, this puts her in an elite group of players,” said Lady Dawgs head coach Crystal Shipley. “This is basically saying if you could pick the best team to represent Texas in the 4A division, these girls are that team.”

The three-year letterman has a career total of 2,010 assists, 285 kills, 595 digs, 97 aces, and 38 blocks.

Shipley said Hernandez “has set the bar high in many areas of the game, especially the setter position.”

“She has been our quarterback, who makes critical calls for her team when the ball is in play,” the coach said. “Her teammates love being around her because she helps them be better and encourages them in a way a captain should. She’s now made history being the first girl from Burnet High School to be named to the all-state team. She has made it known that this achievement is attainable for our Burnet girls. I think this will only create more love for the game in our young girls.”

