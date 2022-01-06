Granite Shoals cleans up by enforcing property code violations

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Before and after: This dilapidated building (inset) on property in Granite Shoals was removed and the property cleared to be in compliance with city code. Courtesy photos

Granite Shoals city leaders are continuing to be proactive in cleaning properties within the city, which is evident by the number of code violation letters sent to residents from the code department in 2021.

The code department is following a directive from the City Council, City Manager Jeff Looney said.

“One of the primary goals from the City Council … was to enforce code violations and work to get the city cleaned up,” he said. “The police department and code enforcement have embraced that goal and will continue to work to enforce those ordinances.”

More than 500 residents were sent letters regarding junk vehicles, dilapidated buildings, and house numbers that didn’t meet ordinance regulations, including:

664 junk vehicles — 46 open cases with code enforcement working with residents to resolve the issues without prosecution; 478 resolved; and 140 sent to court for prosecution

69 dilapidated structures — none are open; 53 are resolved; and 16 are in court

79 house numbers — Residents either didn’t have numbers on their homes or the numbers weren’t visible from the roadway or were not a contrasting color with the house; 10 are open, 58 are resolved, and 11 are in court

Code enforcement focused on these three types of violations to better take care of the health and safety of residents, Looney said.

While junk vehicles and dilapidated buildings are unsightly, they also can be harmful to the environment, cause bodily harm to children, and entice wrongdoers.

House numbers help first responders during emergencies, especially those who need ambulance services.

jfierro@thepicayune.com