Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 3

8 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda: 

  • discussion and possible action setting a public hearing for the dissolution of the 661-acre Roper Ranch Public Improvement District 
  • discussion and possible action setting a public hearing for the creation of the 361-acre Roper Ranch Public Improvement District 
  • update on the short-term rental consultant selection process

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting 

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: 

  • presentation and update on downtown Marble Falls 
  • presentation and update on Workforce Development 
  • discussion and possible action on a request for funding from Workforce Network Inc.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Center in Burnet offers free monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Johnson City zoo animals killed in attack

8 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Family Dollar coming to Granite Shoals

10 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *