GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 3
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and possible action setting a public hearing for the dissolution of the 661-acre Roper Ranch Public Improvement District
- discussion and possible action setting a public hearing for the creation of the 361-acre Roper Ranch Public Improvement District
- update on the short-term rental consultant selection process
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- presentation and update on downtown Marble Falls
- presentation and update on Workforce Development
- discussion and possible action on a request for funding from Workforce Network Inc.
