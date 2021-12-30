Support Community Press

Center in Burnet offers free monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

The state of Texas, city of Burnet, and Burnet County are setting up an outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion center starting Friday, Dec. 31.

The Burnet County Infusion Center, 303 E. Jackson St. in Burnet, will be open as long as there’s a demand for its services. According to a form that individuals need to fill out before getting the treatment, patients must have a positive COVID-19 test and physician documentation explaining how they meet criteria.

The form, once completed, may be emailed to the center at burnet_infusion@gothams.com

The treatment is available to ages 12 and older. However, according to the form, the patient “must not be hospitalized, require oxygen therapy or require an increase in oxygen rate due to COVID-19 if using for underlying comorbidity and seen within 10 days of symptom onset and meet at least one of the patient criteria” listed on the form.

Treatment at the center is free.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a laboratory to fight a particular infection, in this case the virus causing COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization to several therapeutics in the fight against COVID-19. 

For more information on monoclonal antibody infusion and therapeutics, visit the Texas State Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 therapeutics webpage

To find other infusion center locations, visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s provider webpage

For information on the Burnet County Infusion Center, email burnet_infusion@gothams.com

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

