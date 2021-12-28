Texas gas prices drop after Christmas

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The average cost of gas in Texas is sitting at $2.83 a gallon, which is a 10.9-cent per gallon decrease when compared to November’s average. Gas stations in the Highland Lakes, including Wakepoint LBJ in Kingsland, are showing a decrease in gas prices. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Gas prices are dropping across Texas following Christmas. The average price of regular unleaded gas sat at $2.83 per gallon by Monday, Dec. 27, a 3.2-cent decrease when compared to the week before the holiday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations across the state

The price decrease is a departure from recent upticks caused by local and international supply chain demands. Currently, gas prices in Texas are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than the November average but remain roughly 91 cents higher than the December 2020 average, which was $1.92.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the average cost of regular unleaded fuel in Burnet County was $2.836 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. The average price was slightly higher in Llano County, sitting at $2.919.

Gas prices are decreasing nationally as well. The national average was $3.25 on Dec. 27, down 14 cents per gallon from November. Even still, officials say national gas prices are hitting seasonal highs.

“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a media release. “While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday. It was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two-tenths of a penny.”

The national average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, which is only slightly higher than the 2013 record high, which was $3.262 per gallon.

“Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it,” De Haan continued. “The downward direction in gas prices should persist into (the week after Christmas) in most areas.”

Highland Lakes gas prices for Dec. 28 as listed on GasBuddy:

H-E-B, 1503 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls

Regular: $2.65

Midgrade: $2.90

Premium: $3.19

Diesel: $3.09

Walmart, 2612 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Regular: $2.64

Midgrade: $2.86

Premium: $3.15

Diesel: $3.09

Wakepoint LBJ, 14757 RR 1431 West in Kingsland

Regular: $2.82

Midgrade: $3.10

Premium: $3.43

Diesel: $3.16

Circle K/Valero, 105 Water St. in Burnet

Regular: $2.65

Midgrade: $3.12

Premium: $3.52

Diesel: $2.99

Average gas prices can fluctuate on a daily basis.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa — $3 a gallon

San Antonio — $2.62 a gallon

Austin — $2.76 a gallon

editor@thepicayune.com