John Ortis promoted to captain of Granite Shoals Police Department

John Ortis was promoted as the newest captain of the Granite Shoals Police Department. He took his oath of office during a recent city council meeting. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

John Ortis took the oath of office as captain of the Granite Shoals Police Department Dec. 14 at a regular meeting of the city council. Ortis was promoted from patrol officer to sergeant in 2018 and has served in the department since 2011.

Ortis reflected on the promotion in light of losing a family member and San Antonio Police officer on Dec. 20, 2013.

“They only knew him as a number, not as a man,” Ortis said. “I want to be remembered as a man, not a number. There aren’t many people who don’t know who I am in Granite Shoals.”

Ortis and new Granite Shoals Fire Chief Tim Campbell took their oaths during the same meeting Dec. 14. Ortis’ family, including his wife, Councilor Samantha Ortis, and their children, daughter Aydan Jo and son John Michael, attended. They all participated in placing the captain’s pins on John’s uniform.

“I’m proud of the staff and Tim Campbell and what he does for the city and the same for John Ortis,” City Manager Jeff Looney said after the meeting. “It was a long time coming. It was standing room only to support those two guys. It shows our love for the police department and fire department, and we’ll rally to support what they do. I’m very proud of those guys.”

Ortis is a Master SWAT Operator and has accumulated more than 1,200 hours of training in various elements of law enforcement. Currently, he is enrolled in the Leadership Command College of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. He is awaiting scheduling for the Leadership Command College’s second module, which has three in all. Once this portion is completed, Ortis will join Granite Shoals Police Chief and Granite Shoals Police Captain Chris Decker as elite leaders in law enforcement.

In addition to serving as a peace officer, Ortis also is the president of the Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association, a nonprofit that helps people across the Highland Lakes with home repairs, raising money for worthy causes, and cooking barbecue for the city’s Christmas Outreach barbecue plate fundraiser.

“It goes to show the testament I have to Granite Shoals,” Ortis said. “I work here, I live here, I play here. Eventually I’ll retire here. I’ve had opportunities to go to other places, but I felt I haven’t met all my goals here.”

A graduate of Central Texas College’s Basic Police Academy, Ortis also worked in the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office where he rose to the rank of captain in the jail before heading off to the police academy.

Only Ortis and Decker serve as captains for the department. Ortis will be in charge of patrol and boat patrol, property crimes, and the special missions team. He noted the two captains have plenty in common, which has helped them build a strong bond.

“We’ve been partners,” Ortis said. “His dad and my dad served together in Italy in 1968 while they were in the Air Force during Vietnam. He’s not only my partner but my friend.”