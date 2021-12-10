Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Holiday events roundup for Dec. 10-17

4 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Burnet High School Highlandettes

The Burnet High School Highlandettes dance team take part in a previous Christmas on the Square parade in Burnet. This year's event and parade are Saturday, Dec. 11. File photo

The holiday season is in full swing, and Highland Lakes residents, organizations, and businesses are celebrating. Here’s a list of Christmas events scheduled in Burnet and Marble Falls for Dec. 10-17. 

BURNET

Christmas on the Square 

Saturday, Dec. 11 

Courthouse Square

Burnet has a full day of festivities planned starting at noon with more than 125 vendor booths set up around the square for holiday shopping. Live entertainment, including Christmas music, by a variety of performers is noon to 5 p.m. 

A snow play area is noon to 4 p.m. Then, kids of all ages can watch the Christmas parade at 5 p.m. along Jackson and Pierce streets.  

Even Santa is making an appearance, posing for photos from 6-9 p.m. on the steps of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. 

Visit the Burnet Chamber of Commerce website for a full schedule. 

Christmas at Old Fort Croghan

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 

703 Buchanan Drive 

Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way at Fort Croghan. Luminarias and lanterns will light up the grounds of the museum as volunteers and re-enactors share stories of Christmases past. 

Admission is free. A light dinner of soup, cornbread, and a hot beverage will be served for a $5 donation. 

Read more about the event at 101HighlandLakes.com.

MARBLE FALLS

“It’s a Wonderful Life” on stage

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana Drive

The church hosts a live musical production of this Christmas classic. Tickets are $5-$20 and can be purchased online

Read more about the event at 101HighlandLakes.com

“Gifts of Christmas” ballet 

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 

Life Marble Falls, 1901 Mormon Mill Road

Join students from the Harmony School of Creative Arts as they perform their version of “The Nutcracker” ballet with Christian elements. 

Tickets are $12 and available online

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” live radio play

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive

The school’s Dark Horse Theatre Company performs this Dr. Seuss classic in the style of a 1940s radio play. 

Admission is $5. Call 830-798-3602.

You can also listen to the Dec. 8 performance at KBEYFM.com.

Peppermints, Pajamas & Polar Express 

4-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.

Library staff host a special Christmas storytime featuring “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. Children can also enjoy hot chocolate and sing carols. 

Check the library’s website for other upcoming events.

For more holiday events, visit the Highland Lakes Christmas Guide and the interactive Highland Lakes Events Calendar.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , , ,

You Might Like

John Berkman gets 100th win as Marble Falls girls’ basketball coach

3 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Granite Shoals turns to veteran firefighter with community ties to lead department

3 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Marble Falls Middle Schoolers write thank-you letters to hospitalized veterans

6 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *