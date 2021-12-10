Holiday events roundup for Dec. 10-17

The Burnet High School Highlandettes dance team take part in a previous Christmas on the Square parade in Burnet. This year's event and parade are Saturday, Dec. 11. File photo

The holiday season is in full swing, and Highland Lakes residents, organizations, and businesses are celebrating. Here’s a list of Christmas events scheduled in Burnet and Marble Falls for Dec. 10-17.

BURNET

Christmas on the Square

Saturday, Dec. 11

Courthouse Square

Burnet has a full day of festivities planned starting at noon with more than 125 vendor booths set up around the square for holiday shopping. Live entertainment, including Christmas music, by a variety of performers is noon to 5 p.m.

A snow play area is noon to 4 p.m. Then, kids of all ages can watch the Christmas parade at 5 p.m. along Jackson and Pierce streets.

Even Santa is making an appearance, posing for photos from 6-9 p.m. on the steps of the Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St.

Visit the Burnet Chamber of Commerce website for a full schedule.

Christmas at Old Fort Croghan

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

703 Buchanan Drive

Celebrate Christmas the old-fashioned way at Fort Croghan. Luminarias and lanterns will light up the grounds of the museum as volunteers and re-enactors share stories of Christmases past.

Admission is free. A light dinner of soup, cornbread, and a hot beverage will be served for a $5 donation.

Read more about the event at 101HighlandLakes.com.

MARBLE FALLS

“It’s a Wonderful Life” on stage

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11

2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana Drive

The church hosts a live musical production of this Christmas classic. Tickets are $5-$20 and can be purchased online.

Read more about the event at 101HighlandLakes.com.

“Gifts of Christmas” ballet

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Life Marble Falls, 1901 Mormon Mill Road

Join students from the Harmony School of Creative Arts as they perform their version of “The Nutcracker” ballet with Christian elements.

Tickets are $12 and available online.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” live radio play

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive

The school’s Dark Horse Theatre Company performs this Dr. Seuss classic in the style of a 1940s radio play.

Admission is $5. Call 830-798-3602.

You can also listen to the Dec. 8 performance at KBEYFM.com.

Peppermints, Pajamas & Polar Express

4-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St.

Library staff host a special Christmas storytime featuring “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. Children can also enjoy hot chocolate and sing carols.

Check the library’s website for other upcoming events.

For more holiday events, visit the Highland Lakes Christmas Guide and the interactive Highland Lakes Events Calendar.

