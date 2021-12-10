Marble Falls Middle Schoolers write thank-you letters to hospitalized veterans

Nancy Keck, past president of VFW District 14 and a Marble Falls Auxiliary member; Karen Kaylor, president of the Texas VFW Auxiliary; and Juanita Workman, VFW Auxiliary Temple VA Medical Center representative accepted 128 letters written by Marble Falls Middle School students thanking veterans for their service. The letters will be delivered to hospitalized veterans at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple. Courtesy photo

Marble Falls Middle School multimedia students delivered 128 letters thanking veterans for their service to the Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 Auxiliary. The letters will be given to hospitalized veterans at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple.

“(The students’) letters were thought provoking and very positive,” post representative Dan Cone wrote in a statement.

The students crafted and wrote each letter by hand. Middle school multimedia productions teacher and department director Michelle Jett delivered the letters earlier in December to the Marble Falls post, 1001 Veterans Drive.

Each letter will be included in Christmas packages for veterans in both long- and short-term care.

