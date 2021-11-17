Marble Falls postpones ice rink opening

Opening night for the Marble Falls Winter Ice Rink has been postponed until Monday, Nov. 22. It was originally scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 19, along with Walkway of Lights.

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation department announced the news Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“We are disappointed in the delay of the opening,” Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman said in a statement. “However, we are looking forward to a great first week to kick off the Thanksgiving break.”

The postponement is a result of “national supply chain issues and a delay in the rink’s arrival to the park.” The rink will be located at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, next to Walkway of Lights.

New rink operating dates and hours are 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 1.

The city also had to reschedule its Christmas Light-Up Parade from Friday to Saturday due to the Marble Falls High School football playoff game Nov. 19. Walkway of Lights will open as planned on Friday night.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250.

editor@thepicayune.com