Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls postpones ice rink opening

34 mins ago | DailyTrib.com

Opening night for the Marble Falls Winter Ice Rink has been postponed until Monday, Nov. 22. It was originally scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 19, along with Walkway of Lights.

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation department announced the news Wednesday, Nov. 17.  

“We are disappointed in the delay of the opening,” Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman said in a statement. “However, we are looking forward to a great  first week to kick off the Thanksgiving break.”

The postponement is a result of “national supply chain issues and a delay in the rink’s arrival to the park.” The rink will be located at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive, next to Walkway of Lights. 

New rink operating dates and hours are 5-10 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 1. 

The city also had to reschedule its Christmas Light-Up Parade from Friday to Saturday due to the Marble Falls High School football playoff game Nov. 19. Walkway of Lights will open as planned on Friday night.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-798-6250. 

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Marble Falls OKs short-term rental rules

2 hours ago | Brigid Cooley

LCRA approves commercial dredging rules

2 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Your guide to Christmas lights and events

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen − 2 =