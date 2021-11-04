US 281 south of Marble Falls back to 4 lanes

The Texas Department of Transportation opened all four lanes on a stretch of U.S. 281 south of Marble Falls on Nov. 2. Additional work — 'punch list items' — still needs to be completed. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Commuters traveling U.S. 281 south of Marble Falls are no longer restricted to two lanes. The Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday, Nov. 2, opened all four lanes to northbound and southbound traffic along a stretch of highway to Texas 71.

“(Workers) were able to get final paving done over the past couple of weeks, so that section is open,” TxDOT media representatives confirmed. “Though, they still have a few items left to complete. We call those punch list items.”

Construction is still underway on the portion of highway from the Texas 71 intersection to the Burnet-Blanco county line. TxDOT has no concrete timeline for when the work will be done.

